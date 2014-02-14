Fun facial designs are landscapes for tiny people

The 'Making up' series is a tribute to the art of make-up and imagination

You can be incredibly creative when it comes to using little miniature figures, as we've witnessed efforts from artists Christopher Boffoli and Slinkachu. This series sees the turn of Spanish photographer Juan Sánchez Castillo.

Depicting models faces as the landscapes for these little people, using make-up to cleverly showcase the figurines working hard. Entitled 'Making up', the photography is a tribute to the art of make-up and imagination, proving a beautiful execution.

There's figurines of painters, mowers and more, with the make-up providing an incredible attention to detail. The placement of the models fingers are also brilliantly impressive. Which one's your favourite?

