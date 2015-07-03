How a magazine cover gets created

Find out how this brilliant cover was made

It's every budding young illustrator's dream to illustrate the cover of a well-known magazine. But once you get a commission for such a sought-after gig, how do you actually go about it?

In this revealing timelapse video, seasoned pro illustrator Paul Tysall shows exactly how he went about creating cover art for cult film mag Little White Lies.

For the latest edition of LWLies Weekly, the mag's new free to download weekly reviews service, they commissioned the Bristol-based graphic artist to reinterpret John Maclean's neo-western Slow West. And you can see just how he created it, using both traditional and digital means, below:

To see more of the artist's work, head to Paul Tysall's website.

