Illustrators reimagine Coen brothers' films as gig posters

The posters were created for the magazine's latest issue

We're huge fans of Little White Lies magazine here at Creative Bloq - teaming brilliant content with impeccable design and inspiring illustrations, photography and typography, you couldn't really ask for more in a magazine. For their latest issue, they asked their favourite illustrators to reimagine Coen brothers film as gig posters.

"The Coen brothers are two of our favourite directors and for our Inside Llewyn Davis issue we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate their work," explains Little White Lies deputy editor Adam Woodward. "Inside Llewyn Davis being set around the pre-Dylan folk scene in '60s New York, we asked some of our favourite artists to reframe the films of the Coen brothers as gig posters.

"Then for our One Night Only exhibition we collaborated with the super talented guys at White Duck Screen Print in Bath to turn each of the seven artworks into beautiful silk screenprints. It's the first time we've worked with them and we're really excited about teaming up with them again in the near future. Watch this space!"

You can buy these posters over on the Little White Lies shop.

