Intricate paper art makes the cut

White's paper artwork will swoop down and steal your heart

Just a few days ago, we told you about the laser-cut paper art of Eric Standley. Whilst the laser-cut creations are beautiful in their own right, artist Maude White likes to do something a little different when it comes to her paper art. Meticulously hand-cutting each piece, her works are of unfathomable detail.

Inspired mostly by nature, and creating pieces that feature birds, leaves and flowers, White also creates beautiful portraits of people. Each piece can take thousands of tiny cuts, with White working for hours on end to perfect each piece of art.

If you've fallen in love just as much as we have, her work on view next month at the Western New York Book Arts Collaborative as part of a show 'Birds I’ve Been.' So, which do you prefer? Laser-cut or hand-cut paper art? Be sure to let us know!

And if you're feeling inspired to try creating your own papercut art take a look at Mr Yen's comprehensive e-course.

[via Colossal]

Which do you prefer? Laser or hand-cut? Be sure to let us know in the comments box below!