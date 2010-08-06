Make your corporate work cool

Sometimes it's easy to fall into a more reserved creative mindset when producing illustrations for your corporate clients, delivering bland, basic illustrations to accompany business magazine articles, annual reports or corporate billboards.

The trick to ensuring that your corporate client work remains a highlight of your portfolio is to find a way to inject your personal style into this work while still ticking all the boxes in the set brief. When it comes to creating cool corporate graphics, Illustrator is brilliant for drawing shapes and symbols quickly and accurately.

Using Illustrator in combination with Photoshop, I'm going to show you how to go from a rough sketch to a strong highly conceptual corporate illustration that fulfils your client's brief while boasting that added cool factor.

Click here to download the tutorial for free