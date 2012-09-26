New web award from the FWA & Adobe

In addition to its Site of the Day, Mobile of the Day, Site of the Month, People's Choice and Site of the Year awards, Favourite Website Awards has announced a new accolade, in conjunction with Adobe. The Cutting Edge award will be a weekly prize going to a website that makes the best use of the capabilities of modern web browsers.

"By leveraging the latest features and technologies in modern browsers, these sites are pushing the web forward and setting new standards and expectations around what is possible on the web," explains FWA founder Rob Ford.

Paranorman scoops first Cutting Edge award

In its inaugural week, the first winner of The Cutting Edge award is the trailer site for the film ParaNorman (above), created by Weiden + Kennedy and Legwork Studio. Using HTML5, it can be experienced across desktop and mobile device with an immersive scrolling mechanism that enables visitors to truly appreciate the detail that's gone into the film's artwork.

To enter a site you've designed for consideration, you can click here. Unlike many awards programmes online, the FWA is totally impartial. This, Ford believes, is what attracted Adobe to the FWA as a platform for its weekly innovation award. "We've been around since the year 2000 so we have a lot of experience doing this type of thing," he says. "We also have an amount of industry respect at what we do, we are also 100 per cent neutral, and have no ties with any agency. Basically, this is all we do."

The Wilderness Downtown site by Chris Milk - an FWA favourite

Rob Ford has seen plenty of brilliant sites over the years, but we had to ask him which ones he thought were most innovative. "Projects that stand out in my mind are Vodafone Future Vision from early 2004, The Wilderness Downtown from 2010 and Chrome Web Lab from 2012. Those three projects were definitely pioneering." he says. "In terms of studios, North Kingdom, B-Reel, Fi and Google Creative Lab have changed the web over the years in many ways."

Next up from FWA, you can expect the FWA Daily app, as well as a couple of books. Watch this space.