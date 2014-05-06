Ninjas battle superbugs in this charming short

If there's one subject that's lacking in natural appeal, it's MRSA. Luckily, this didn't stop Nico Casaveccia from creating a motion graphics piece that manages not only to explain the superbug, but transform it into something utterly charming.

The Brooklyn-based director was asked to present the IBM's latest research into ways of beating the bacterial infection. Working with production company 1stAveMachine, Casaveccia opted for a naïve, economical aesthetic, turning the different elements into characters and realising them as puppets, clumsily operated by sticks. "It was a playful way to turn production problems into something fun to watch," he explains.

The props - created by Buenos Aires studio Tiburs - are Casavecchia's favourite aspect of the project. "Their work is just fantastic," he enthuses. "It's so detailed and polished it makes me want to hug it."

