Taking Control of Illustrated Typography

We were invited, along with 40 other creatives including Non-Format, Hellovon and Marijan Bantjes, to recreate a cult or classic film poster for a new Wear it With Pride exhibition.

We created this role reversal of Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, using Photoshop and InDesign and some less well-known type tricks, which lift the text to a new level.

In this tutorial, we'll walk through arranging, grouping and adding effects and object styles to type, which can create interesting and varied results, turning standard text on an image into a more effective focal point of a piece. The tutorial also covers techniques you can use in your own work for speed and precision, such as InDesign's Edit Original feature, which enables you to quickly open an image in Photoshop to edit it, then have it update immediately in InDesign after it's saved.

Click here to download the tutorial for free