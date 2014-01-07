Wireless speakers pump out the colours of PANTONE

Brighten up your desk with these Pantone speakers

As a creative, you'll have no doubt browsed through the endless array of colours on offer from Pantone. They're arugably one of the leaders in the industry of colour - describing themselves as the 'global authority' on the subject.

If you're partial to a product design or two, or you're simply looking for a new way to spruce up your designer desk, these wireless speakers might be just the thing. Here, electronics company Pure have coated their speakers in some of Pantone's most popular colours.

Including Pantone's colour of the year - Radiant Orchid (18-3224) - the speakers have been given a breath of fresh air. We think these would brighten up any dreary Monday!

[via The Verge]

