You won't believe these wooden sculptures aren't real

This box of cash is actually made from wood!

We've seen some incredible examples of paper art over the past few years but what about wooden sculptures imitating paper? This collection of creations will blow your mind with their incredibly realistic executions and attention the detail.

Created by artist Randall Rosenthal, he carves and paints solid blocks of wood into life-like sculptures of newspapers, cash, and other paper objects. The layering and colour work is absolutely breath-taking.

If you're as big a fan as we are, you'll be pleased to know that you can purchase Rosenthal's sculptures from the Bernaducci Meisel Gallery in New York City.

[via Laughing Squid]

Have you seen some realistic sculptures? Let us know in the comments box below!