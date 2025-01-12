5 art and design anniversaries to get inspired by in 2025 – from Art Deco to Sega

Features
By
published

There's plenty to celebrate this year (we promise).

the empire state building, Toy Story poster, Sonic the hedgehog and a spirograph - four pictures comped together
(Image credit: Getty Images/Disney/Pixar/Sega)

Whether you’re gathering graphics on Google Images, identifying ideas on Insta or pulling pictures together on Pinterest, it’s easy to get stuck revisiting the same wells of design inspiration so often that they run dry. One simple way to bring fresh direction to your design research sessions is to look at creative brands celebrating major anniversaries this year. Investigating a source you wouldn’t normally look at will give you new influences to draw upon and help you make unexpected but fruitful connections.

Here are five major design anniversaries being celebrated in 2025, along with suggestions for places to start should you choose to research a movement, brand or product in more detail.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Richard Hill
Richard Hill

Richard is an editor and journalist covering technology, photography, design and illustration. He was previously editor at the magazines 3D World, Mobile Computer User and Practical Web Design, as well as deputy editor at Mac Format and commissioning editor at Imagine FX. He is the author of Simply Mac OS X.

Related articles