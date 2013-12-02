Incredible illustrations were once kid's doodles

We'd love to see more parent-child collaborations

Creative parents often have creative kids and here, the two combine their artistic roots for a brilliant and inspirational series of surreal drawings. Redditor Tatsputin is a father of two and often has to take long flights for work, so to pass the time his kids give him some of their own drawings to colour in.

The transformations are absolutely wonderful, as Tatsputin breathes colourful new life into the characters his children have created. His skillful use of colour pencils and shading techniques has turned them into something quite impressive.

He has also experimented with colouring the drawings on his iPad, which are equally wonderful. We don't know about you, but we'd like to see more parent-children collaborative projects!

[via Design Taxi]

