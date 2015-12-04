Master the art of paper folding with this new tutorial book

Paul Jackson taught folding techniques all over the UK

With a career spanning more than 30 years, and with 36 paper art books to his name, Paul Jackson has earnt his place as an origami authority.

In his latest book, Complete Pleats, Jackson reveals his comprehensive knowledge of pleating techniques and explores how pleats are used in fashion, architecture and product design. Inside the book you'll find mind-bending paper art creations made from impressive pleats, along with step-by-step instructions and a how-to DVD which shows you how to recreate these amazing designs for yourself.

Having worked with Tetra Pak, Nike and Disney, Jackson has built up his reputation as a master in his field. See some of his awesome pleated paper creations below.

Complete Pleats is Paul Jackson's 36th book

Step-by-step instructions walk readers through the pleats

Complete Pleats is the most comprehensive book about pleating techniques

Paul used his folding skills to create Harry Potter props

The book covers pleats in fashion, architecture and product design

Origami has come a long way since Paul's career started

Check out more of our art posts: