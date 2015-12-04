Master the art of paper folding with this new tutorial book

With a career spanning more than 30 years, and with 36 paper art books to his name, Paul Jackson has earnt his place as an origami authority.
In his latest book, Complete Pleats, Jackson reveals his comprehensive knowledge of pleating techniques and explores how pleats are used in fashion, architecture and product design. Inside the book you'll find mind-bending paper art creations made from impressive pleats, along with step-by-step instructions and a how-to DVD which shows you how to recreate these amazing designs for yourself.
Having worked with Tetra Pak, Nike and Disney, Jackson has built up his reputation as a master in his field. See some of his awesome pleated paper creations below.
