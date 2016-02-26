Review: The Dreamday Pattern Journal

The DreamDay Journals are a brilliant blend of the traditional blank notepad and the current adult colouring-in craze.

Which of the four Dreamday journals will you choose?

Every creative needs a good notepad, whether you want to create a new logo design, writing a speech or simply want to indulge in some doodle art. There's many around to choose from, and, in recent years, they've come a long way from simply being blank pages bound between two bits of card. Nowadays you see all manner of features added to inspire and aid creatives productivity.

And The Dreamday Pattern Journal is no exception. Branded 'a new concept in luxury stationery' by publisher Laurence King, there are four to collect, each with a visual theme associated with a particular period and place, including medieval Paris, Renaissance Florence, 1920's Manhattan and Mid-Century Scandinavia.

The Dreamday journals have an air of luxury about them

There's no denying these journals have an air of luxury about them. Each one has a brightly coloured pattern on the cover and the pages inside are thick and smooth, although the marker we used bled through and was visible the other side.

For every 5-10 blank pages, there's a pattern for colouring-in or doodling. And there are some incredibly beautiful and intricate designs. That said, some of the detail is a tiny, and we mean really tiny. So much so that you'll need a seriously sharp pencil or fine pen to fill them in. Certain patterns are also repeated throughout the journal and we would've liked to see a a wider range of designs, but this doesn't take detract anything from the illustrations featured.

The Dreamday Journals feature incredibly beautiful and intricate designs to inspire you

Dubbed a 'colouring-in notebook', this does both well. A nice choice for those designers embracing the adult colouring-in craze and on the hunt for a new journal.

The Dreamday Pattern Journal