The 1TB Apple MacBook Pro 14 is at its cheapest price yet

Apple's MacBook Pros quickly get very expensive once you start upping the storage configuration beyond the base 512GB. If you want 1TB with the MacBook Pro 14, it will normally cost you $2,249 / £2,399, but right now Amazon's reduced that to the lowest price we've seen yet: $2,249 in the US ($250 off) and £2,103 in the UK (£296 off).

So no one can claim this makes the 1TB MacBook Pro 14 cheap, but these are the best deals we've seen yet on this stunning high-end laptop, beating anything we've seen during specific sales events like Black Friday. This is a laptop for pros who can take advantage of the performance of the M1 Pro chip for demanding tasks like music production or video rendering. Add in excellent battery life and a lush Liquid Retina XDR display, this is a superb investment for any creative working setup.

The best Apple MacBook Pro 14 deal in the US

Apple MacBook Pro 14 1TB: $2,499 $2,249 at Amazon

Save $250 - The stunning Apple MacBook Pro 14 is down to its lowest price yet for the 1TB storage option. For a powerful machine that's ready for anything, this is a great buy.

The best Apple MacBook Pro 14 deal in the UK

Apple MacBook Pro 14 1TB: £2,399 £2,103 at Amazon

Save $296: Those in the UK can grab an even bigger saving right now, with a massive 12% off the MacBook Pro 14 with 1TB. You'll probably need to be quick to get this price.

Not in the US or UK? Check out all of the best MacBook Pro prices in your area below, or see our dedicated paged on the best MacBook Pro deals.