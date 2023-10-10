New to Cricut? These Prime Day deals are the best way to get started

Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days event has brought about some great discounts if you've been eying a Cricut digital craft machine but didn't really know where to start. The retailer's savings on Cricut's best bundles (these package a craft machine and materials to get you started) are genuinely good value. These even include deals on the new Cricut Joy Xtra and Cricut Venture.

Below I've listed some of the best Cricut bundle Prime Day savings I've found. These will get you started in Cricut and contain a machine, materials and tools. If you need more info on Cricut, read my guide to the best Cricut machines (we also have guides to the best Cricut accessories and the best Cricut materials).

You will need a laptop, smart phone or ideally a tablet to run a Cricut. I'd recommend an iPad as the perfect companion, so take a look at our Apple Prime Day Deals live blog for the latest savings.

• Joy Insert Card Bundle: Was $255.88 now $169.99 at Cricut

• Joy Xtra Materials Bundle: Was $272.93 now $249.99 at Cricut

• Explore 3 Essentials Materials Bundle: $517.92 now $369.99 at Cricut

• Maker 3 Essentials Materials Bundle: Was $627.92 now $459.99 at Cricut

• Venture Materials Bundle: Was $1,277.40 now $1,199.99 at Cricut

• EasyPress 3, 12" x 10" Iron-On Bundle: Was $451.87 now $269.99 at Cricut

• Mug Press Everything Materials Bundle: Was $313.85 now $219.99 at Cricut

• Hat Press Infusible Ink Bundle: Was $478.84 now $299.99 at Cricut

• Autopress Variety Materials Bundle: Was $1,315.81 now $749.99 at Cricut

• Maker 3 Starter Bundle: Was £534.98 now £399.99 at Amazon

• Joy Starter Bundle: Was £229.99 now £165.99 at Amazon

• Explore 3 Starter Bundle: Was £404.98 now £289.99 at Amazon

• Mug Press Starter Bundle: Was £229.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

• Joy Xtra Materials Bundle: Was £457.80 now £319.99 at Cricut

• Venture Materials Bundle: Was £1,285.40 now £1,119.99 at Cricut

• EasyPress Mini Iron-On Bundle: Was £230.89 now £139.99 at Cricut

• EasyPress 3 - 9" x 9" Iron-On Bundle: Was £355.89 now £229.99 at Cricut

Cricut Maker 3: $429.99 now $399.99 at Cricut

Save: $30 The Cricut Maker 3 is the main machine for Cricut and can do everything; good for paper crafts, sewing and more it's a great machine. There's a small $30 discount, which is good if you just want the latest digital craft machine for a little less.

Joy Insert Card Bundle: $255.88 now $169.99 at Cricut

Save: $85.89 The Cricut Joy is the perfect beginner craft machine and good for kids and adults. It's ideal for card making, which is why I've chosen this bundle over the similarly priced Joy Essentials Bundle.

Cricut Maker 3 Essentials Materials Bundle: $627.92 now $459.99 at Cricut

Save: $167.93 Cricut Maker 3 is the brand's best all-rounder and can pretty much do everything from cutting to engraving. This bundle comes with everything you need to get started, including the tools and new Smart Materials.

Explore 3 Essentials Materials Bundle: $517.92 now $369.99 at Cricut

Save: $147.93 The Explore 3 is Cricut's best entry machine for all-rounders, its sits below Maker 3 (it cuts fewer materials and is slower) but above Joy and Joy Xtra (it's larger). This is big discount on a very good machine, with everything you could need.

EasyPress 3, 12" x 10" Iron-On Bundle: $451.87 now $269.99 at Cricut

Save: $181.88 I love this deal. The largest, newest EasyPress 3 sells for $249.99 on its own, so for $20 you get iron-on materials, an essential heat resistant matt and the tools you need - a genuine bargain.

Cricut Maker 3 Starter Bundle: £534.98 now £399.99 at Amazon

Save: £134.99 This looks like it's only at Amazon, with Cricut itself not running this Maker 3 bundle (and its own bundles are more expensive). A genuine Amazon Prime Day deal for this leading craft machine.

Cricut Explore 3 Starter Bundle: £ 404.98 now £289.99 at Amazon

Save: £114.99 Save almost 30% on this Explore 3 bundle, one of the best starter packages this Amazon Prime Day. If you just want the machine. Explore 3 is a good machine, it's slightly less powerful than Maker 3 but for beginners it's an ideal buy.

Cricut Mug Press Starter Bundle: £229.99 now £179.99 at Amazon

Save: £50 The Mug Press is a personal favourite but it's a specialist craft machine that prints designs made on Maker 3, Explore 3 or Joys onto mugs. This is a good offer, but remember you'll need a digital craft cutter to use it; I'd recommend the Joy for small mugs and the Explore 3 for all mugs (though the new Joy Xtra will work too, see below).

Cricut Joy Xtra Materials Bundle: £457.80 now £319.99 at Cricut

Save: £137.81 Cricut Joy Xtra is the brand's newest machine (it only launched four weeks ago) so this deal is extraordinary. The machine is a larger version of the Joy but not as big as the Explore 3; making it a good entry machine or if space is tight.

FAQS

How do you pronounce Cricut? Many people see the word 'Cricut' and pronounce it "cry cut". However, the correct pronunciation is using a weak 'i', like in 'cricket'. The company have even featured a cricket in many of its logos to ram the point home. That's unlikely to stop people pronouncing it wrongly, of course, as other brands like Nike, Adidas and Sony have historically found. But at least you know, and you can now correct other people and look smart.

Which materials can I cut with a Cricut Maker machine? The Cricut Maker allows you to precision-cut more than 300 materials. These include everything from delicate fabric and paper to tough materials such as denim, matboard and leather. And you've covered for virtually everything in between too, including metallic poster board, neoprene, oil cloth, bonded polyester, quilt batting, bonded silk, velour and washi sheet. For a full list of materials you can cut with a Cricut Maker, see this help page.



Are there alternatives to Cricut? Yes, there are two main rivals to Cricut's craft machines. First there's Silhouette, a US company that produces machines that match up to Cricut in most categories. Take a look at our guide to the best Silhouette machines for more details. Secondly, sewing machine manufacturer Brother has a range of machines called ScanNCut; these differ in that they include a built-in scanner and CPU, so there's no need for a laptop (design, scan and cut directly in the craft machine). Read our Brother ScanNCut SDX2200D review for more info.

