Get Christmas wrapped with a design mag subscription that keeps on giving!

Looking for a great deal on a creative magazine that arrives through your door every month - then this Christmas subscription deal is the perfect solution! A magazine makes a great gift, as the recipient gets something every month to remind them of you!

Getting a magazine is a great way to help improve your creative skills, getting inspired by other people's work, and learning new skills.

There's a great range of titles on offer, covering digital arts, 3D art, and photography – just choose the right one for the creative person in your life (or for yourself), and choose when you want your subscription to start, and where you want it sent to. You can choose a printed issue delivered to your mailbox - or opt for a digital version (or both!)

The best design magazine subscription deals

Digital Photographer 3D World is an unmissable magazine for CG artists, or anyone interested in the world of VFX. It offers unrivalled behind-the-scenes access into the making of films, plus top tips and in-depth tutorials View Deal

Digital Photographer ImagineFX is the leading title for digital artists. Its 13 issues per year offer exclusive inspiration, advice and interviews with some of the world's leading artists, and as a subscriber, you'll get access to every single issue, direct to your door or device! View Deal

If you love to draw and paint, a subscription to ImagineFX is essential. The number one magazine for digital artists, ImagineFX is overflowing with inspirational content, which includes:

Unrivalled step-by-step know-how from professional artists and illustrators.

Video workshops and custom brushes

Unmissable insight into the art of video games, film, manga, animation, comics and so much more!

The finest showcase of the best art from around the world.

Interviews and features with leading artists in their field.

The latest software and hardware news, reviews books and training.

If you love the added dimension of 3D, then 3D World magazine is the one for you. This quality magazine covers everything you need to know about what's hot in the industry right now, from animation and VFX, to games and arch-viz.

In every issue of 3D World, you'll find:

Practical guides to help you create amazing artwork and animation.

Tips and advice from pros in the fields of CGI, movies and gaming and more.

In-depth reviews and reporting of tomorrow's trends and industry news.

The best photo magazine subscription deals

Digital Camera Magazine Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. View Deal

Digital Photographer Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. View Deal

With our titles publishing 13 issues per year, a magazine subscription really is the gift that keeps on giving – whether for yourself, partner, friend or family member.

The magazines above are sister brands to Creative Bloq meaning they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver a great mix of tutorials, interviews, galleries, reviews and inspiration in every issue.