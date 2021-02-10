Verizon phone deals: The best offers in February 2021

If you're in the market for a new phone then the best Verizon phone deals could set you up nicely at an attractive discount. Verizon always has a variety of great offers that can save you hundreds of dollars on your new phone, and here's where we'll keep you informed on the sweetest deals available right now.

At the moment Verizon's all about the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21; if you're keen to get your hands on the latest models, you'll find that whatever model you're after, you can save up to $750 when you trade in your own phone, or you can even get a second phone for free when you sign up for a new unlimited plan.

If you're not so bothered about owning the latest model, there are also great options for grabbing yourself a free phone with a new unlimited plan, and we've also found some top deals if you're planning to switch to Verizon or simply want an upgrade.

Not sure about which phone you need? Check out our guide to the best camera phones. Otherwise scroll down for the best Verizon phone deals available now.

Verizon iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in with new line at Verizon

If you're after an iPhone 12 of any size you're in luck; at Verizon you can either trade in your old phone and nab a saving of up to $750, while with a new unlimited plan you can get an extra iPhone 12 thrown in for free.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in with new line at Verizon

If most of the new iPhone 12 models are too big for you, opt for the much more manageable iPhone 12 Mini. Again, trade in your old phone and save up to $750, or get a second Mini when you sign up for a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in with new line at Verizon

Serious about your phone? You'll want the iPhone 12 Pro with its incredible camera system. And yeah, you can save up to $750 with a trade-in or get a free one on a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in with new line at Verizon

If you're really super-serious about your phone then you'll just have to have the all-conquering iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even bigger than the Pro with the same stunning camera setup, you can have it with, yes, $750 off with a trade-in, or get a second one free with an unlimited plan.View Deal

Apple iPhone 11: Get it for $10/month with new unlimited plan at Verizon

Not fussed about having the latest model? The ageing iPhone 11 is still a pretty darn impressive phone with a great camera, and you can get your hands on one for just $10 per month if you sign up for a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Verizon Android deals

Samsung Galaxy S21: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

If Android's your thing then you probably have an eye on Samsung's new Galaxy S21 series, and yes, Verizon has some top deals going. Either get up to $750 when you trade in your old phone, or plump for a new unlimited plan and get a second phone free with a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21+: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Need a bit more phone than the S21? Go for the Samsung Galaxy S21+ instead. Again you can take up to $750 off the asking price when you trade in your old phone, or treat yourself to a second S21+ for free with a new unlimited plan.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: BOGO or save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

For the ultimate slab of brand new Android loveliness you need the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. It has the biggest screen and the best camera, and in case you hadn't guessed you can trade in your old phone for up to $750 off, or opt for a new unlimited plan and get a second phone for free.View Deal

Google Pixel 5: save up to $750 trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

It's not all Samsung deals if you're after an Android at Verizon. If you're set on owning Google's new Pixel 5 with 5G and its amazing new camera with HDR+ and Night Sight, you can save big with a new unlimited plan: trade in your old phone and get up to $750 off.View Deal

Verizon free phone deals

Apple iPhone SE: free with a new line at Verizon

The lovely little iPhone SE has had its thunder stolen slightly by the iPhone 12 Mini, but it's a fine phone at a bargain price. And if you opt for a new Verizon plan you can get it for the even better price of absolutely nothing.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a: free with a new line at Verizon

Now overshadowed by the new Pixel 5, the 4a's still a fine choice if you're not worried about having the latest model, and when you sign up for a new Verizon plan then you can own it for free.View Deal

Motorola Moto G Power: free with a new line at Verizon

The Moto G Power from Motorola is a top choice for anyone looking for a budget Android phone. And it shouldn't surprise you at all to learn that you can have if for free if you grab yourself a new Verizon plan.View Deal

Verizon upgrades and plans

Upgrade: up to $440 off select phones at Verizon

Already got a Verizon account? You're almost certainly eligible for a great deal on a new phone. You'll have to log in and see which phones are available for you, but you'll be able to get up to $440 off on trade-ins if you have an unlimited plan.View Deal

Switch: get up to $800 when you trade in your old device at Verizon

If you're not on Verizon but fancy switching over, Verizon will sweeten the deal by crediting up to $800 to your account. You'll have to be switching from a post-paid option, and you'll need to trade in a phone that's in good working condition.View Deal

