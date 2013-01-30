Fall in love with the Love Ninja

Just in time for Valentine's Day! This pint-sized Pocket Ninja stands around 5in high, with his arms inward holding a heart for you or that special someone in your life. The plush design toy also comes with a blank hang tag that you can customize to your heart's content.

Designed by Chicago-based design studio Shawnimals, we've completely fallen head-over-heels for this little guy. Set up by Shawn 'Shawnimal' Smith and his wife and business partner Jen Brody back in 2002, Shawnimals is a character design studio that believes in the power of unbridled, astonishing, ridiculous joy.

Plush design toys

Over 400 characters have emerged from the Shawnimals studio, all uniquely inspired by Smith's lifelong love of pop-culture. The range includes everything from plush design toys, comic books, apparal, keychains and more.

Your other half won't be able to resist your charms with a creative Valentine's Day card and this stealthy little chap.

