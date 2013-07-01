FREE vector pack from Gaks Design to download today

Gerrel Saunders aka Gaks Design knows what it's like to be a creative on a budget. Knowing how hard it is to find free online resources, the generous designer has created this vectors pack, Remnants, and is generously offering it as a free download to all.

A multi-disciplinary graphic designer and illustrator from the twin islands of Trinidad and Tobago, Saunders is a big vector art fan. He comments on his website: I love and welcome the challenge of creating illustrations using strictly vectors. This project is dedicated to all broke art students and up-and-coming creatives. I know from experience how hard it can be to find free quality vector packs. This one is for you!"

You can download your free Remnants vector pack here.

Have you come across any helpful designer resources recently? Let us know in the comments below!