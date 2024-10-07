Nintendo Switch OLED crashes to just £228 (and I'm genuinely shocked)

We're always hunting for Nintendo Switch OLED deals, and we're usually disappointed. But I am genuinely surprised to see this unbeaten offer in the UK, bringing the OLED down from £299 to just £228 at Onbuy. I've seen this console go for around the £270 mark but never as low as this.

As Prime Day is about to start, I really hope this is a sign of things to come. And with the upcoming release of the Switch 2, I wouldn't be surprised if more excellent deals came along. There's actually also a decent offer (a record-low on a non-import) on the Switch OLED in the US right now as well – it's reduced to $299 from $349 at Woot.

We're also hunting for Apple deals this Prime day – see our iPad Prime Day hub, and our Apple Prime Day hub here.

Nintendo Switch OLED: £299 £228.45 at Onbuy

Save £70: As well as the enhanced OLED screen for better contrast and a cleaner image, you also get more storage space, a beefier kickstand and slightly better audio. This is a lowest price ever situation.

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349.99 $299.99 at Woot

Save $50: This is quite a surprise so early in the sales event, but is equal to the lowest price we've seen on a non-imported product.

Not in the US? See the best Nintendo Switch deals in your area below.