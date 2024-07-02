No biggie, just Capcom quietly announcing Resident Evil 9

There's a port of Resident Evil 7 coming to Apple mobiles, too.

A new numbered entry in the Resident Evil series - Resident Evil 9 - was casually announced at Capcom NEXT - Summer 2024, with game director Koshi Nakanishi revealing the new survival horror game is in development. Nakanishi was previously the director of Resident Evil 7, a first-person entry that divided fans with its design.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

