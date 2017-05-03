Top 20 free resources for learning logo design

Whether you’re a total newbie or a seasoned pro, there’s always lots more to learn about logo design. But while the web is full of help and advice, most of it is repetitious, and tends to feature the same old tips over and over again.

In this post, then, we’ve brought together 20 free resources that aren’t just carbon copies of each other. Each deals with a different element of logo design, or comes at it from a different angle. We hope this helps you find the information or advice you’re looking for a little faster.

Learn the basics of logo design

We’ll start at the beginning, with five resources aiming to instruct the beginner in the basics of logo design. Here’s a short article outlining the fundamentals, a longer one putting flesh on the bones, a short and longer video, and a software walkthrough.

Before you embark on logo design, you must understand what a logo is and what it is supposed to do. Logo designer Jacob Cass spells this out, in an accessible and concise fashion.

Great logo design requires a complex mixture of design skills, creative theory and skilful application. Any designer worth their salt can create a fit-for-purpose logo, but truly mastering all aspects of the craft takes time. Here, editor of Computer Arts magazine Nick Carson gathers together 25 tips from the professionals to help you improve your branding work.

In this video, Will Paterson explains how he goes about designing a logo in the way a friend might explain it to you in person. So if you’ve been struggling to get your head around all the advice you’ve been reading in blog posts you’ve, this eight-minute video could be a great way to clarify things.

When it comes to learning about logo design, there’s no substitute for watching a gifted designer actually do it. In this 16 minute video, Portland designer Aaron Draplin creates a dozen iterations of a logo for a fictional construction company. Watch as he sketches, brings his ideas into Illustrator, and tests and tunes the different iterations, providing tips and insight along the way.

Want to understand the technical process of creating a logo in the vector editing software Adobe Illustrator? This tutorial gives you practice files to play with and takes you through the whole procedure in six easy steps.

Develop your logo design skills

Once you’ve understood the basics of designing a logo, it’s time to develop into the specific. Creating a logo is a combination of art and science, involving typography, colour, shapes, psychology and responsive technology: these articles cover all the bases...

The Logo Factory explains the typography terms all logo designers need to know and understand

You can’t understand logo design without understanding typography. So this comprehensive post from The Logo Factory outlines 30 terms and concepts you need to know, as well as how to choose the best fonts for your logo design.

If there’s one thing fellow designers will criticise about a new logo – be it a small or global brand’s – it’s the kerning; the spacing between the characters. In this article, Ian Paget explains how to get it right.

Understanding the psychology of colours is vital to designing an effective logo. In this post, Martin Christie of Logo Design London outlines what you need to know.

The logo shapes used by big brands aren't chosen by chance. In this post, Martin Christie of Logo Design London offer a primer in the psychology behind shapes in logo design, and how you can exploit this for your own designs.

Today’s logos have to work with a growing plethora of smart devices with varying screen sizes and resolutions, displaying responsive websites. In this post, Jon Tarr explains why simple, flexible and versatile logo design has become so important in the 2010s.

No one wants to be told their logo design is crap by thousands of people on social media. Paula Benson, Simon Manchipp and Spencer Buck share their thoughts and tips on how to avoid the internet’s wrath following the release of your logo design.

