The Freelance Handbook: be your own boss this year

New year, new start – right? If you’ve made it your new year's resolution to go freelance then you're in luck: there's never been a better time to be your own boss. With more and more employers outsourcing their work, and social media connecting you better than ever before, it's a great time to take the plunge into freelance waters.

But the road to solo success isn't always easy. So whether you're thinking about making the leap or are a seasoned freelance pro, pick up a copy of The Freelance Handbook – 116 pages of practical tips and essential advice for making it alone.

From setting your rates and managing your time to getting noticed, winning work and more, The Freelance Handbook brings you everything you need to succeed as a freelance creative.

The Freelance Handbook has sold out in print but you can still buy an ebook edition using the free Computer Arts app on Apple Newsstand.

Here's a glimpse of what's inside:

01. Go it alone

Spread from chapter one, 'Choose the right route'. Should you register as a sole trader or limited company? And where's the best place to set up studio?

Kick-start your freelance career with essential guidance on everything from what you'll need and how to get the ball rolling, to the risks involved and benefits on offer.

02. Win more clients

Illustrator Ryan Chapman lent his character design skills to each chapter opener, including 'Win more clients'

Drum up new business with our in-depth guide to generating new work. Plus: win your dream projects, and how to deal with difficult clients.

03. Manage your money

Spread from chapter four, 'Manage your money'

While chapter three is packed with pro tips for managing your time, chapter four lifts the veil on one of the least talked about aspects of freelance life: money. You’ll find invaluable advice on how to calculate your fee and control your cash flow, as well as tips for making more money, tackling tax and more.

04. Promote yourself

Spread from chapter six, 'Promote yourself'

With the business side of things nailed in chapter five, chapter six offers a plethora of practical advice for how to shout about your skills and instantly raise your freelance profile.

05. Well-being

Spread from chapter seven, 'Well-being'

Staying sane as a freelancer is as important as being able to balance the books. Whether it's knowing when to turn down work, how to get objective feedback or what to do when the creative juices just aren't flowing, chapter seven helps you strike that essential work-life balance and produce the best work for your clients.

