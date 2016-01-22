5 classic British brands revived with new logo designs

The Happy Shopper, Rover, Ocean, British Steel and Rumbelows get a makeover for 2016

A great logo design is an extremely importance aspect of any company's branding strategy. Looking back on these now defunct companies, it's clear to see that their looks are a little outdated. While some of the styles may still be lurking around today, it's fair to say that they don't exactly scream 'modern'.

To bring these five classic British brands back into the present day, the team at Banana Moon recreated the company logo designs as if they were still operating today.

Including Rover, The Happy Shopper and Ocean, the logos have been given a 2016-edge. The Banaa Moon website states: "Our specialist focused on colours, typefaces and styles of existing successful rebrands to catapult truly out-of-date logos and design elements into the 21st century, whether it meant redeveloping them from the ground up, or returning the companies to their roots."

Below you can see the revived logos of each alongside the original. Do you think the new designs are better?

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

Click image to enlarge

