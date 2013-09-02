Album artwork of the week: Forest Swords' Engravings

The LP bundle comes complete with an A5 photography zine, printed on recycled paper

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Engravings' from Forest Swords.

Forest Swords - the musical guise of Matt Barnes - himself crafted this beautiful set of imagery to accompany his hypnotically repetitive music. His surroundings have always proved to be his biggest inspiration and that's certainly the case with 'Engravings', in terms of both sound and aesthetic.

The exclusive LP bundle comes with a limited edition 20 page A5 art and photography zine, also collated and designed by Barnes specifically to accompany the 'Engravings' release. It's risographic printed on 80gsm/120gsm recycled paper in single colour flat gold, with saddle stitch binding. Just beautiful.

