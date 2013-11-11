Album artwork of the week: Swearin's 'Surfing Strange'

We love the playful illustrations showcased in this album artwork

The music business may be mainly about downloads these days, but a decent album cover design remains vital to the success of a new release, and a recent revival in vinyl has guaranteed a future for the discipline. Every week we'll be picking our favourite new album artwork, and today we take a look at 'Surfing Strange' from Philadeliphia's Swearin'.

Keeping with their monochrome colour scheme that was first seen with their self-titled debut album, 'Surfing Strange' is a brilliant execution in playful illustration. The child-like scrawls perfectly complement the chosen typography, whilst the placement allows for the band's name to remain at the forefront of the design focus.

The album comes as a clear vinyl - proving that the design elements continue through to the inside aspects. Each element in this creation effortlessly showcases the band's grungey aesthetic, whilst also providing music lovers with something nice to look at!

Buy the album over on Wichita Records.

Like this? Read these!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

What do you think of this week's pick? Let us know in the comments box below!