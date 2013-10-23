Topics

Game trailer adds another string to studio's bow

Creative agency Imaginary Forces' executive producer Gabriel Marquez talks about the studio's work on acclaimed video game God of War.

"I don’t know that there's just one," Gabriel Marquez says, ruminating on the project that best encapsulates what Imaginary Forces does. "We've done so much over the years, in different contexts, that I think every job shows different things."

Pushed for an answer, the executive producer and general manager singles out a current favourite: "I'm very proud of the work we've done on the God of War franchise, both in the trailers and the in-game content. I think the trailer, in particular, showed something not a lot of people knew we were capable of: live-action, character-driven storytelling."

God of War is the best-selling action-adventure video game series, loosely based on Greek mythology and available on the Sony PlayStation console. Since its launch in 2005, the game has become a flagship title for the Japanese brand, with seven releases across multiple platforms, during which time Imaginary Forces has established itself as a trusted collaborator.

The game's intricate and compelling narratives gave the US studio and production company a lot of room to flex its creative muscles. The result is a spellbinding series of shorts that seamlessly fuse CGI characters with some stunning, real-life cinematography. "They still, however, have a sense of being thoughtfully and purposefully designed," Marquez concludes.

