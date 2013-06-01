Gorgeous greeting cards target good cause

The cards created aim to raise funds for Mees and his trip to Florida

Illustration collective The Mighty Pencil once had one of the best Tumblr blogs for designers before launching their bona fide website a few months ago. We're big fans of their work here at Creative Bloq, so when we heard about their latest project for an issue close to their hearts, we just had to share it with you.

The two-year-old son of a member of The Mighty Pencil - Jan Wennekes - has developed cancer. It's has been decided that he would be best going to The Florida Proton Institute in Jacksonville, Fl, USA for radiation therapy. A lot of the medical expenses are being covered, but Mees' parents need more to make this happen.

And that's where The Mighty Pencil come in. Producing a set of 24 greetings cards, 100% of the retail price will go to Mees' foundation. They have funded the production themselves, with the printers Ripe Digital also donating to the cause. Once the foundation target has been met, the collective will continue selling these cards to help other families going through the same experience.

See more work and purchase the cards over on The Mighty Pencil.

