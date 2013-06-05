Distorted images create visual identity for audio installation

Jackkrit drew on his long-standing love of distorted imagery

Held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Hear Here was a recent sound installation exhibition featuring work from various Thai artists. Conveying the ideas behind such an installation is never easy, so when art director Jackkrit Anantakul of design reform Council was commissioned to design and produce all the publicity material for it, he drew on his long-standing love of both distorted imagery and audio.

Imperfect beauty

“I think imperfection is beautiful,” he says. “It looks organic in this age of technology. I always love colours on the television screen and in films that are quite distorted, and unique. The sound I composed was more analogue than a digital sensation.

“I started collecting damaged films from video and other recording methods in 2000,” says Jackkrit Anantakul, referring to the distorted images. “Then I did some experiments with a scanner. My university thesis was quite obsessed with audio, along with those flawed images.”

Damaged films from video and other recording methods were used

Due to a limited budget and a very short deadline, preparing promotional material for the Hear Here exhibition was difficult: “I had to finish a special handed-out agenda right before the opening event, so I chose to use a photocopier with different types and sizes of paper,” explains Anantakul.

A typeface, posters and images were used for the key visuals

Key visuals

“For me, the highlight for this project is all the key visuals we have used, such as the typeface, posters and images for promoting our exhibition through social networks and publications.”

The project has given Anantakul a new-found love for editorial design, he says. “I’ve gained a lot from it. I have met new, interesting people with different attitudes, and it urges me to learn more about experimental editorial design.”

The project has given Anantakul a new-found love for editorial design

