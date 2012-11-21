New logo for Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The motion poster shows the original Hunger Games logo transforming into the new design

Earlier this year, there was no denying the phenomenal success of The Hunger Games; the first installment of what was to be a huge movie franchise. The film starred Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Liam Hemsworth and became the new favourite among young adults.

Catching Fire

The second installment 'Catching Fire' is set for release in June 2013 and to get fans excited, Lionsgate have released this brand new logo design. Not only that, but they released it via the ever-growing popular method of a motion poster.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, and produced by Nina Jacobson's Color Force in tandem with producer Jon Kilik. The novel on which the film is based is the second in a trilogy that has over 50 million copies in print in the US alone.

What do you think of the Catching Fire logo? Could it have been designed better?