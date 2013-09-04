Junk food characters beef up this calorific calendar

It's hard to believe that we'll soon be approaching the end of 2013. So, whilst we question where the year has gone, it's time to prepare yourself for the year ahead and what better way to start things off than a new calendar design?

This 2014 Junk Food calendar is not only the ultimate treat for your wall, provide calorific inspiration all year long. Created by 55 Hi's in collaboration with SockMonkee, and coming in a limited edition poster-style as well as a hanging desk version, it features 12 original monthly-themed junk food characters that we just love.

Each month has circles denoting standard holidays as well as a collection of annual junk food themed holidays. What's more, the calendar comes packaged in a special Tootsie-Roll inspired offering. Every poster is rolled up in a different bright candy colored tissue paper and given a custom Junk Food Calendar wrap.

You can purchase the Junk Food calendar at 55 Hi's.

Have you got a 2014 calendar design that you'd like to share? Let us know in the comments box below!