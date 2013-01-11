Level up! Disney creates 8-bit Lane for Wreck-It Ralph

If you head to East London this week, you're in for an arcade-inspired treat. To celebrate the UK release of Wreck-It Ralph on February 8th, Disney transformed the trendy area of Brick Lane into an '80s game haven. Visitors can experience an 8-bit London taxi, postbox, pigeon, tree, clouds, CCTV camera and leaking water pipe!

The artist

The artwork was created by Disney's renowned film production sculptor Aden Hynes, who says of the 8-bit take-over: “My whole life has become somewhat pixelated over the last month, so it was great to realise an 8-bit vision in three dimensions.

"In many ways the retro styling has much more charm than the hyper reality of today," he continues. "I've never been asked to make an 8-bit taxi before!”

These 8-bit pigeons are just some of the artwork on show

The story

Wreck-It Ralph tells the story of Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) who, fed up with his bad guy tag, sets off on a quest to prove he’s got what it takes to be a hero.

Featuring cameos from both classic and modern real-life games, and starring Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch and Sarah Silverman, the movie has already proved a hit in the States. And it's set to be just as well-received by game and animation lovers in the UK when it's released in February - on you guessed it, the 8th.

Some visitors this morning enjoyed the exhibition

8 Bit Lane will be open to the public from today until Sunday night. You can find it at The Truman Brewery, 91 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL.

Like this? Read these!

Will you be visiting 8 Bit Lane? Let us know in the comments box below!