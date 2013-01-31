Oprah gets the papercraft treatment

Mr. Yen, aka Jonathan Chapman, is a graphic designer based in the UK. After hours, days, months and years of practising, he mastered the art of paper-cutting and has caught the eye of many a creative fanatic.
All of his pieces are created by hand, with a scalpel, cut from one single sheet of paper with all materials being sourced from the UK. Every piece of paper cut is a one-of-a-kind enabling each creation to be truly unique.
It comes as no surprise that the art team of Oprah magazine 'O' commissioned a series of delicate hand-cut design for the Valentines edition of this award winning publication. His bespoke botanical designs are featured throughout a three page spread in this month's magazine which boasts over 1.6 million subscribers world-wide.
He created a delicate paper cut napkin ring design, several tiny botanical silhouettes for decoration of a paper cone favours, a 3D typographic menu to display the food for the event and all the paper cut pieces running throughout the feature.
You can even purchase the original Oprah-inspired 'O' on Mr Yen's creative blog paper-craft shop.
