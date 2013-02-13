SOYU's Zodiac art book for Chinese new year

"Eastern culture is all about quotes, proverbs and age old wisdom.

In the older world, without technology and media, this wisdom guided us through life." That's the ethos of design collective SOYU, who launched into the industry with their original Zodiac art book.

Just one of the prints featured within the Creative Zodiac Art Book

They collaborate with artists from across Europe to produce sweatshirt and tee designs, as well as books, prints and their annual Creative Zodiac art book, which celebrates the Chinese New Year. 2013 is the Chinese Year of the Snake, and from the wise words of the snake, the SOYU Creative Zodiac is back again.

Each artist was chosen for their unique style, skill and craft

The book consists of a set of 12 prints, by 12 selected artists inspired by the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac. Each artist was chosen for their unique style, skill and craft they put in to their pieces. Limited to just 10 prints per piece it is also a response to the mass produced ‘Upload and Order’ printed products that are appearing online.

Each A2 piece is digitally printed on 315gsm cotton uncoated hahnemuhle rag, resulting in some of the finest quality wall art you’re likely to see around. You can purchase the book on the SOYU site.

