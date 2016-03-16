Wacom has super-sized its Intuos Comic tablet

The Intuos Comic is now available in 'medium' size

With the successful launch of Wacom's new Intuos range (including the Intuos Draw, Intuos Comic, Intuos Photo and Intuos Art), the world's favourite creative tablet brand is now introducing a larger version of its Intuos Comic – a specialist tablet designed with sequential art in mind. Great news for comic and manga enthusiasts everywhere!

The new 'medium' Intuos Comic will give budding comic artists more space to develop characters and create panels, with 8.5x5.3 inches of active drawing space. Okay, so it's not quite super-size, but your comic heroes will thank you for the extra panel space (the original, 'small' Intuos Comic measures 6.0x3.7 inches).

The tablet’s ergonomic design ensures that artists can comfortably work for long periods of time

This tablet is essential for providing comic book artists with everything they need to tell a story, create characters, colour and ink their work. There is no fussing from traditional pencilling to digital inking – do it all on one device.

What's more, these digital comic creations can easily be shared with friends and fellow fans to help developing artists break into the scene and get noticed.

Four customisable ExpressKeys are capable of storing a user's most common key commands, increasing efficiency

The new larger version has all of the original Intuos features including 1,024 pen pressure-sensitivity levels and multi-touch capability. These features allow users to work precisely when adding details to drawings and to zoom and rotate their work at the flick of a finger.

The Intuos Comic smaller size is available in both black and mint blue

If you haven't checked out the Intuos range yet, now is your chance with the Intuos Comic Medium now available as a 'pen & touch' version in black and includes the Intuos pen, free downloadable creative software and online training for an RRP of £149.99/$199.95. A wireless connection kit is available as an optional accessory.

The Intuos Comic is also available in small (black and mint blue) for £74.99/$99.95 with Clip Studio Paint Pro and Anime Studio Debut available to download free when you purchase either tablet.

