Make a logo in Illustrator

This week saw the release of some new videos on Adobe's Make It Now playlist, a collection of clips all about how to create design projects with Creative Cloud applications in a minute or less.

If you're a designer looking for some logo design tips, this mini Illustrator tutorial is sure to interest you. Whizzing through how to create shapes, flip designs and drop in colour, this video makes creating a logo look easy. You might even see some tools used in ways you'd never thought of before.

So if you've literally only got a minute to spare, stick on this video to see how the pros whip up a logo. If you're after something little more in-depth we've got you covered with these 20 free resources for learning logo design.

