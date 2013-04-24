Adobe busts myths with stylised typography

We love the impactful typography in this promotional campaign for Adobe's marketing tools

Graphic designers, illustrators, typographers and other creatives will think themselves more than familiar with Adobe's array of applications. But there's more to Adobe products than Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects. There's also Adobe Marketing Cloud, which gives you a complete set of analytics, social, advertising, targeting and web experience management solutions. As part of a campaign to promote these tools, designer Jordan Metcalf was commissioned to dramatise common misperceptions about marketing.

A graphic designer and artist based in Cape Town, South Africa, Metcalf works both independently as a freelancer and collaboratively with three other designers and illustrators under the name Only Today. We've been big fans of his typography work for a while now and we continue to be impressed with his latest project.

The treatments were used in a variety of digital and printed executions, with several of the designs also translated into German and French for use in Europe. Creative direction was taken care of by Jim King with the well-known ad agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners steering the project.

