Animalistic illustrations are king of the jungle

Primal instincts inspired this weird and wonderful illustration series

The fantastic thing about design is that you can recreate almost anything that pops into your imagination. This illustration series from Serbian designer BECHA is as surreal as it gets and boy, is it beautiful.

A purely personal project, the first pieces were created for international art collective Depthcore. Following that, the series was completed with further illustrations based around the theme of 'primal instincts' - resulting in an array of intriguing and brilliantly strange designs.

Incorporating elements such as branches, flowers and stars into the animals, the illustrations are truly unique, with a strong colour scheme ensuring they effortlessly merge to form one awe-inspiring project.

See more work from BECHA over on his Behance page.

Have you seen any inspiring illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!