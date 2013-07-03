Colourful characters play with symmetry

Guatemalan illustrator Muxxi creates elaborate imaginary worlds populated with strange, gawking characters - the self-initiated Symmetry/Experimental Series project being a shining example of this.

"I had in mind a project that involved symmetry and an explosion of colours," Muxxi explains. "I was inspired by the beautiful stained glasses that you see in cathedral windows."

Her indelible style has found clients in Microsoft, Skull & Heart and Nokia, and a string of international exhibitions. "Magic definitely is in everything I do," Muxxi says. "I like to create fantastic worlds filled with peculiar creatures."

This showcase first appeared in Computer Arts issue 215.

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Have you seen any inspiring illustrations? Let us know in the comments box below!