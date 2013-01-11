DESIGN SPRING: 5 brand new illustrations for 2013!

Every Friday we're giving you a taste of what our FREE iPad app, Design Spring, has to offer. Here are just five of the imaginative illustrations we're adding to the app every day to provide you with a daily dose of design inspiration!

It's not just about illustration either - you'll also find graphic design work, typography, 3D work, and more on our free app, which offers zoom functionality and a search facility so you can find what you're looking for quickly and easily.

Whether you’re a designer looking for inspiration, an art director trying to find someone to commission, or you just like looking at fabulous imagery, Design Spring will have something for you. So come on, download it today!

Avesbury by Lydia Fee

Lydia Fee is an illustrator and artist. Her illustrations are created by hand, combining painting, drawing, collage cut-outs, photographic and printing techniques. The mixed media image making is then reworked and composed on screen. Paired with her love of colour, Lydia is able to achieve vibrant and textured illustrations that convey a strong graphic quality.

Roadways by Timothy J. Reynolds

Tim Reynolds is a designer and illustrator based in Milwaukee, WI. After attending the school for architecture, he then worked in a design firm or two, before quitting his job and travelling the country. He is currently working as a full-time 3D illustrator for a marketing firm.

Nearsighted Intuition by Anneli Olander

Swedish illustrator and artist Anneli Olander grew up in a small town, deep in the thickly forested, copper-rich Swedish province of Värmland -- and later found happiness in the poetic and coffee sipping urban jungle of Stockholm. She has been freelancing since January 2007 when, at the age of 26, she started her own company A.Olander Illustration.

Landshape by Liam Brazier

Liam Brazier is a freelance illustrator and animator based in London, in the UK. He has had his work featured and has worked for the likes of Apple, Samsung, Cartoon Network, Battersea Power Station, Dazed & Confused, Creative Review, Design Week, Glastonbury, the Museum of London, London tube platforms, international film festivals, Virgin TV, and nationwide cinemas, and exhibited at gallery shows in London and New York.

Izanagi & Izanami - Ocean God by Simone Ludeman

Simone Ludeman is a 21-year-old, 2nd year illustration student. We instantly fell in love with her dream-like drawings that capture an essense of the dark and eerie. The colours on this piece 'Izanagi & Izanami - Ocean God' are just divine!

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley.