Beautiful portraits made of maps

In a time of sat navs, smart phones and tablets, traditional, printed maps are quickly becoming something of the past. But, recently, Welsh artist Ed Fairburn highlighted the true beauty of a traditional map by using the old-school tool to create this beautiful set of illustrations.

Fairburn used maps of countries all over the world for his artwork, including ones from the U.S, Germany, France and the UK. The talented artist skillfully using map contours and other plotted features to provide the framework for his illustrations.

The combination of each map's intrictate terrain and Fairburn's painstaking etchings has resulted in an amazing set of portraits, with various facial expressions emerging from the mazes of topology.

Check out Ed Fairburn's website to see the full collection of portraits.

What do you think about Ed Fairburn's map portraits? Let us know in the comments box below...