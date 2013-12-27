Can a machine make 'real' art?

Illustrator and founder of MWM studio’s Matt W. Moore created these futuristic drawings in collaboration with Massachusetts-based engineer Aaron Panone. The symmetrical marks are made using the combination of a sharpie pen and a 3-axis CNC machine which simulates both the pressure of a human hand and creates the vector lines scanned from Moore’s drawing.

Algorithmic art has been around since 1960 when pioneers Georg Nees and Frieder Nake first began programming graphic libraries. Today Moore is one of many carrying the artform forward, with his ideas cross-pollinating between projects ranging from murals to fashion pieces, to creating logos and graphic design in Illustrator CC.

He's also designed a desktop background for Apple, an entire issue of Wired and Coca Cola’s advertising campaign for the 2012 Olympics. You can catch an interview of Matt W. Moore talking about these projects, his swathe of murals and his love for graffiti here.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

