Fist among equals: the superhero portraits of Geo Law

The series features Judge Dredd, Hulk, Wolverine and other well-known superheroes

Illustrator and comic book fan Geo Law created this series of portraits for the recent 'Heroes' exhibition held at S1 Artspace, Sheffield, UK.

Organised by the World of Superheroes, the show featured a wide array of superhero-inspired work. Geo is known for his brilliant character illustrations, so it comes as no surprise that he was picked to get involved with the project.

Featuring Judge Dredd, Hulk, Wolverine, Hell Boy and Rorschach, his illustrations offer a brilliant look at some of the best cult comic characters. Placing each hero in the same position makes the series work seamlessly well together.

See more inspiring illustrations over on Geo Law's website.

Like this? Read these!

The best 3D movies of 2013

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Download free textures: high resolution and ready to use now

Have you come across an inspiring superhero series? Let us know in the comments box below!