Get a free Alberto Seveso image from Fotolia’s TEN Collection

As the second season of Fotolia’s TEN Collection comes to an end, Fotolia presents its ninth digital artist of season two: self-taught Sardinian graphic designer Alberto Seveso.



Seveso, who was responsible for the mesmerising images seen on the CS6 Extended and Adobe Touch packaging, joins a number of leading digital artists from around the world as part of the TEN Collection.



His bespoke piece ‘Portrait of a Perfect Stranger’ is available for free for 24 hours in PSD format from Thursday 10th October. Head over to www.tenbyfotolia.com to download your image.



Seveso built on his recognised style for ‘Portrait of a Perfect Stranger’, choosing a bust portrait from Fotolia’s collection “to emphasise depth” before blending watercolour textures (“to keep a natural tone”) with vector shapes.

“Technique isn’t the most important,” Seveso explains. “The key is to place your elements right when you’re composing the image, and to focus particularly on the eyes and mouth areas, which are the cradles of feelings."



“Once the different parts of my work are assembled, I focus on shadow and light. I don’t like color saturation, so I try to preserve pure shades. For the hair, I use a personal technique: the Wireframe shapes and their distorted result, to convey a natural movement."



Two videos, with subtitles in 12 languages were filmed in the artist’s country. One, which presents his personal inspiration, influences and daily life, is available on TEN's Facebook page. The second, in which he shares his artistic techniques and step-by-step creation process, will be available on the TEN release day, Thursday, 10th October, on www.tenbyfotolia.com.

