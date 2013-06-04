Drawing with words: the illustrator turning text into texture

There are all types of illustration techniques out there, from doodle art to ink drawings, and we're always keen to discover new variations on a theme. This series entitled 'Modern Mantra' takes a literal approach, using the name of the subject to make up the drawing itself.
Swedish artist Thomas Broomé is known for using repetition as a recurring technque. The repetition used here becomes a mantra and aims to create needs and arouse desires so strong that they overshadow existential issues of far greater importance. It's a take on cosumerism, if you will.
We're in awe of the patience and skill needed to complete an illustration project such as this. Just take a look at the likes of 'tapestry' placed within the drawing - the words are so small, yet they make an instant impact.
View the Modern Mantra gallery over on Thomas' website.
Like this? Read these!
- Useful and inspiring flyer templates
- The best 3D movies of 2013
- Discover what's next for Augmented Reality
Do you think this style of illustration works? Let us know in the comments box below!