Drawing with words: the illustrator turning text into texture

There are all types of illustration techniques out there, from doodle art to ink drawings, and we're always keen to discover new variations on a theme. This series entitled 'Modern Mantra' takes a literal approach, using the name of the subject to make up the drawing itself.

Swedish artist Thomas Broomé is known for using repetition as a recurring technque. The repetition used here becomes a mantra and aims to create needs and arouse desires so strong that they overshadow existential issues of far greater importance. It's a take on cosumerism, if you will.

We're in awe of the patience and skill needed to complete an illustration project such as this. Just take a look at the likes of 'tapestry' placed within the drawing - the words are so small, yet they make an instant impact.

View the Modern Mantra gallery over on Thomas' website.

