Minimalist designs strip bicycles back to basics

Describing himself as an "illustrator, designer and publicist," Chilean creative Daniel González works primarily in brand identity and editorial design. Inspired by "the wind in your face while you ride your bike", self-initiated illustration project Bicicletas arose from a desire to recognise the beauty of everyday objects.

"I wanted to simplify the shape of the bicycle as much as possible, making recognisable icons for each of them," he explains. "I wanted to describe the feeling of riding a bike."

González is particularly proud of the use of simple shapes: "This is what happens when a bunch of colours move at high speed," he smiles. "If I weren't an illustrator, I'd be looking for other ways to tell stories.'

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 219.

