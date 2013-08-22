Image of the week: A night at the museum

Sarah encorporated elements from the wallpapers in the Royal Pavilion Brighton

Do you visit Creative Bloq every day looking for a burst of illustrative inspiration? Well, what you may not realise is that there's a lot more where that came from on our free iPad app, Design Spring, which features hundreds of incredible illustrations, is fully searchable and is updated daily (you can download the app here).

To give you an idea of what's on offer, every week we'll be selecting one image we feel deserves as wide an audience as possible. This week it's this illustration by Sarah Arnett, an illustrator based in Brighton, UK.

How she made it

"The Royal Pavilion Brighton has always been an inspiration to me, a fantasy world of imagined far off places created with astonishing levels of craftsmanship and over the years tireless restoration," Arnett explains. "I was delighted to be asked to create a new design for the new membership leaflet. The Foundation relies on fundraising through many channels ad well as foundation membership and donations.

"I wanted to create something not only eye catching but also bringing to life some of the more humble elements from the wallpapers and decorations, leaving out the big showy dragons and serpents. I have included, for example, the fishermen from the Music Room wallpaper and birds from the walls of the newly restored Salon. The background is taken from Nash's cross section drawings of the palace, which I have always found fascinating."

See more work from Sarah over on her website.

Read all our illustration-related articles here

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

If you'd like to see your work featured on Design Spring, please email Jim McCauley or upload your images to our Pinterest page.