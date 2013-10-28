Posters take a fun approach to a serious subject

A powerful campaign from Jules Jullien for Childline

Childline is a charity counselling service offering support for vulnerable young people in abusive situations. Advertising campaigns for Childline need to pull off a difficult trick: make children feel at ease about calling them, without detracting from the seriousness of the subject.

Their latest campaign does that and more. Created by French graphic designer Jean Jullian, the posters convey Childline's serious message whilst creating a sense of fun with children's book-style illustrations.

Powerful, inspirational and wholeheartedly eye-catching, Jullian's illustrative campaign gets the balance exactly right. No wonder so many companies snap him up!

[via It's Nice That]

Have you seen an inspiring illustrative campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!