Pen and ink artist swaps his sketchbook for wood

Illustrator Clive Reid replaces paper with a wood canvas in this series of beautiful ink and watercolour drawings.

Graphic designer Clint Reid regularly breaks away from the precision of computer generated art to enjoy the freedom that pen and ink illustration allows. Last year, he took his designs one step further by replacing his sketchbook with 2-foot long pieces of birch wood.

The talented artist created each illustrations by sanding down the wood, carefully drawing each ink image before finally painting them with watercolours.

Reid's illustrations are particularly impressive - not only does the wood texture add something very special to the already beautiful design, they also showcase what an incredible artist he is - having to draw the final design straight onto the wood meant no room for error.

